8 Advantages Of Flying By Private Jet Charter For Business

Traveling by airplane for business can be a time-consuming and stressful affair. Crowded commercial flights may not offer you the privacy you seek, while delays or rigid schedules can make it difficult to get where you’re going in a timely manner.

Although several commercial airlines offer first class and business services, there is a world of difference between even these upgrades and flying by private jet charter for business. Are you wondering whether flying in a private jet is the best choice for you? Then read on and discover these 8 advantages of choosing a private jet charter.

No More Time Wasting

If you use commercial airlines to fly between destinations, you end up wasting a surprising amount of time. It isn’t just about the amount of time you spend in the air. You also need to add to the equation the time taken to get to the airport, to stand in the security line, to board the airplane and then to collect your luggage afterward. When you’re traveling for business, you’re usually on a very tight schedule, and therefore every minute counts. If you’re then subject to an airline delay, you could end up giving the wrong impression and seriously damaging your business’ reputation.

When you fly by private jet charter, you’ll only need to wait for about 5 or 6 minutes before taking off. There’s no need to queue and no worries about missing a connection. A business jet will enable you to fly directly to your final destination and you’ll go through a private security line, departing once you’re ready to fly with no waiting around in departure lounges.

Even better, you won’t need to search around for commercial flights with times and dates to fit with your business schedule. When you choose a private jet charter, you’ll be in control. You can choose the most appropriate day and time for your flight and you can even adjust your takeoff time or destination on the day of departure itself, so you’ll reach your destination even if your meeting ends up running late or you need to unexpectedly visit a branch of your company in another city.

No Need To Check In Luggage

Checking in your baggage when you use a commercial airline can be a lot of hassle. For a start, you’re usually charged an additional fee to check-in bags or suitcases, and you also have to make sure your luggage complies with the airline’s restrictions. If you’re flying on a private jet charter, however, this won’t be an issue. Your baggage will be carried free of charge and you can either keep it in the storage compartment or onboard the aircraft itself so you can access your bags even during the flight for extra convenience.

Delicious Food

Commercial airlines have been working hard over the last few years to make the in-flight meals that they serve more palatable, however, in most cases, they still fall short of the mark. If you choose a private jet charter, you’ll find that you enjoy a meal that’s truly delicious and catered to suit your precise requirements.

Complete Comfort

Whether you have to work during your flight, want to get some sleep, or just relax and chill out, you’ll find it’s a lot easier on a business jet charter. Even small airplanes have sufficient space for you to stretch out, check emails, watch a movie or take a nap. If you choose to use a bizliner (or larger jet) you’ll also benefit from luxury amenities including a master bedroom and a well-equipped bathroom. You’ll also be able to take advantage of an onboard entertainment library, inflight Wi-Fi and phones as well as control over your cabin environment to ensure your complete comfort throughout.

Complete Privacy

In the 21st century, it’s easier than ever to access personal data and information and this is why privacy has become such a valuable commodity. A private business jet charter will make sure you don’t receive any unwanted attention in the airport by ensuring you’re escorted to the private waiting room. Once you’re airborne, there’ll be no need to have concerns about the other passengers disturbing you or seeing or hearing sensitive information. You can behave freely with no risk of compromising your privacy.

Safety

If you choose a business charter jet, you’ll be able to choose the flight crew and pilots. As a result, you’ll have complete peace of mind that they are the most qualified professionals who can get you to your destination in complete safety. The best private business jet operators only hire top quality pilots and there is a rigorous process to go through in order to ensure safety management systems excel in every respect.

Fly Where You Need To Go

One further benefit of flying on a private business charter jet is that a greater choice of airports is open to you. The majority of commercial aircraft are large and cannot land on small runways. Since private jets are smaller, they can land on those inaccessible runways so you can choose from a wider range of airports closer to your final destination.

Greater Efficiency On Landing

Once it’s time to land, the crew calls the ground transportation team to prepare for the flight’s arrival. Thanks to this efficiency, all of the fuss and hassle is removed from air travel. You’ll also save a lot of time once you’ve arrived at your final destination. You can even arrange for a limousine or car to be waiting as you arrive, allowing you to reach your business meeting, hotel or other venue as quickly as possible without any unwanted delays.

With these eight benefits in mind, it’s clear that there are plenty of excellent reasons to opt for a private business jet charter over commercial flights when you next need to travel by airplane. You’ll save money and time, while also enjoying greater comfort and privacy – clear advantages over a standard flight experience!

