This Makeup Artist is So Good He Can Turn Himself Into Any Celebrity

Most of us wish to get a taste of the celebrity glam but for a drag queen from Manchester, this dream turns into reality whenever he wants. Elliot Joseph Rentz, AKA Alexis Stone is the king of celebrity transformations leaving everyone breathless with his makeup abilities. The Manchester-based, Brighton-born Instagram sensation has stepped in the shoes of the Kardashian family, Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace and many other A-listers so far. His celebrity transformations look so real that one would think it’s Photoshop. However, photo editing tools are not behind this magic, but Alexis Stone’s insane talent!

Photo By @elliotjosephrentz/Instagram

In the photo, you can see how the transformation master himself looks without makeup. Flip through this article to discover his most mindblowing celebrity transformations!