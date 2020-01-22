The Best Lip Plumpers For Fuller Lips Sans Needles

Whether it’s Angelina Jolie’s naturally gorgeous pout or Kylie Jenner’s sought-after procedure-enhanced shape, fuller, luscious lips have always been one of the most desirable features to possess. While cosmetics procedures are widely available nowadays, not everyone is ready to spare a huge amount of money. For some, on the other hand, getting needles in their lips sounds frightening enough to give up on the idea of having a plumper pout. Thankfully, forward-thinking beauty brands have blessed us with products that can make your lips bigger instantly. We tested multiple formulas to curate a list of the absolute best lip plumpers that actually work.

If you don’t consider yourself blessed with a perfect pout or want to give your lips just a bit more volume, the lip plumpers that we handpicked will help you achieve the desired result sans needles. While you can opt for fillers or go under the knife and enhance your pout with a lip lift technique, all these procedures involve pain and healing time. And the price tag – brace yourself! Lip fillers can cost anywhere from $500 to $2,000, while upper lip lift varies between $1,000 and $3,000. The cost goes up if you want additional lip enhancements. Lip plumpers, on the other hand, will give you seductive full lips for as low as $12!

The new lip plumper formulas are nothing like those old-school versions that made your lips feel like they survived multiple swarm bites. These top-rated lip plumpers are packed with nurturing ingredients. Plus, some of them come in pigmented gloss formulas! Scroll down to discover the best lip plumpers that are worth their weight in gold.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss $34.00

Get Yours Here