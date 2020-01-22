Fly to Langkawi – the Jewel of Kedah

Langkawi has long been known for its natural landscapes and iconic structures. It remains one of the most popular destinations of Malaysia and is on the bucket list of every tourist and traveler to South East Asia. The massive island is home to expansive parks and boasts of excellent diving opportunities.

There is good news for all those planning a trip to Langkawi this year. Malaysia Airlines is celebrating the new year with some great offers and lower fares to prime destinations like Langkawi. Thanks to the Malaysia airlines promo offers with up to 30% off on flights, you can fly to Langkawi for as low as $42! Another popular airline choice is Singapore airlines flights that offer some instant deals with lower-priced flights to Langkawi. All you need to do is use a promo code and a certain credit card to enjoy the instant discount with the Singapore airline. The customers can also enjoy an additional discount on premium add-on services by the airlines.

Now that you have figured out the best routes and airlines to take you to Langkawi, let us now focus on what the massive island has to offer to its visitors.

Major touristic attractions in Langkawi

Langkawi is an archipelago of 99 islands and each with a brilliant coastline. There are a few sights that should definitely be on your itinerary.

Take the 15-minute ride on the Langkawi Cable Car that takes you to the top of the mountain and offers breath-taking views of the islets, and rainforests below.



Visit the 125-meter-long Sky Bridge, one of the most popular Langkawi attractions, and you can enjoy an exhilarating view of the waterfalls from the bridge.



Check out one of the most interesting museums here, Galeria Perdana, that showcases the gifts received by Dr. Mahatir, the former prime minister of Malaysia, by previous heads of state.



Underwater World Langkawi boasts of more than 500 species of sea creatures, and the 15-meter walkthrough underwater tunnel offers you glimpses of species like penguins, seals, seahorses, flamingos, and mandarin ducks.



Head to Air Hangat Village if you are looking for complete relaxation and take a dip in the natural saltwater springs that are known for the healing properties. Here, you can enjoy local food in the Ayer Hangat Market.

Explore one of the most famous beaches in Langkawi, Pantai Cena, where you can enjoy different water sports and activities like paragliding, jet skiing, snorkeling apart from swimming



Climb Gunung Raya, the highest peak in Langkawi, and it is a popular destination for hikers. The trek will take you through a dense rainforest that is home to monkeys, squirrels, flying foxes, hawk eagles, and great hornbills.



Pulau Payar Marine Park is another prominent spot for tourists who love snorkeling and diving. Enjoy exploring its Coral Garden filled with colorful corals and come back with some great memories.



Do not miss the pretty waterfalls of Durian Perangin while in Langkawi. These waterfalls are very popular among the locals and tourists, and you will always find people flocking here to picnic near the waterfall and swim in the rock pool.



Look at some impressive artworks in Paradise 3D Museum, which is seen as the second largest 3D art museum in the world. Get an immersive experience in the nine interactive zones of safari, fantasy, illusion, aquatic, castles, landscapes, Egyptian, and more.



Another popular and famous waterfall is Telaga Tujuh, which means ‘Seven Pools’ in Malay. Seven natural pools fed by seven different cataracts come down to form the waterfall, and one can spend some cool time here and enjoy the scenery as well as some monkeys.

