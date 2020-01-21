The Pastel Makeup Trend is Alive and Well This Winter

There’s something about pastels that makes us so obsessed! These colors are toned-down yet effective, allowing you to play with bold hues without taking major risks. Unlike neons that many people find intimidating to play with, pastels are beginner-friendly. Whether you want a louder look or just a wash of color on the lids, these hues will do the job. Scrolling on Instagram, we’ve noticed that everyone from beauty brands to makeup artists is obsessed with the pastel aesthetic. We picked ten of our favorite pastel makeup looks to give you some inspo on how to wear these bright colors during the winter months.

Photo By @nikki_makeup/Instagram

The watercolor eyes have been on trend for a while now. The technique involves mixing a few different shades without overlapping them to avoid muddying. To get that wow effect, use a contrasting color on the waterline.