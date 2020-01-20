The Best Moisturizers For Oily and Acne-Prone Skin

In a time when dewy faces are all over Instagram, you can’t help but wish that excess shine on your T-zone was evenly distributed on the high points of your face. The right moisturizer formula can give you a healthy glow without stripping your face off all the sebum it produces. The products you should be reaching for are lightweight and noncomedogenic. We rounded up a list of top-rated moisturizers for oily and acne-prone skin for you to find your perfect match without having to go through trial and error.

While summertime is such a fun time of the year, those with oily skin can experiance greasiness and excessive breakouts. However, no matter the weather, you need a hydrating formula that will keep your sebum levels in control while providing the necessary moist for your face. These moisturizers for oily and acne-prone skin that we handpicked are packed with all the right ingredients that won’t give your easily provoked pores a reason to get mad. A layer of a heavy moisturizer will do just that, so keep those out of your beauty bag.

Below, you’ll find a selection of lightweight moisturizers that will keep oily and acne-prone skin in check. Hydrated, naturally-glowing and fresh-feeling skin is what you deserve no matter the season. Scroll down to discover top-selling moisturizers for your skin type.

Herbivore Lapis Balancing Facial Oil $72.00

Get Yours Here