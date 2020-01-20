Pinterest’s Planet Makeup Trend is so Pretty You Have To Try it For Yourself

The party season may be over, but that doesn’t mean we are ready to put all the sparkles away until next year. After all, the second half of the festival season is on the way, meaning that you can get all wild with your makeup looks once again without having to tone it down to nude and bronze makeup looks. And there’s a new makeup trend that’s perfect for putting together creative festival looks. On top of that, you can incorporate this aesthetic into your daily looks in a more subtle way. According to Pinterest, planet makeup is on the rise with 217% more interest than before. Everyone from professional makeup artists to influencers is already obsessed with this out-of-this-world beauty trend. Ahead, you’ll find our top celestial makeup picks that will give you plenty of inspo on how to try this trend for yourself.

Photo By @isabelle.de.vries/Instagram

There are many routes you can take to nail the planet makeup trends. This holographic foil liner, for instance, will give you that dreamy galactic look without having to perfect the wings yourself.