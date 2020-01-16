Manicure Mistakes You Should Avoid Making

We love our painted nails looking fresh and sexy, ready to go out for a night on the town. What we don’t realize is that there is a certain way to paint them, and there are mistakes we should be avoiding if we want the perfect DIY manicure. Even your professional manicurist might be making these mistakes. So, here are some manicure mistakes to watch out for.

Every salon is different, and we shouldn’t be generalizing to everyone, but what many do is just follow a routine, from the filing and buffing to the painting and nail design. Some places even let you customize your appointment, depending on how much you are willing to spend on the experience.

1. Do not cut those cuticles: Honestly, we have no idea why so many salons continue to do so, but cuticles are important in keeping bacteria out, and cutting them is the worst thing you can do. You should only be pushing them back as far as they go, not removing them. To push them back, use cotton covered orange sticks instead.

2. Don’t oversoak: This is another problem beauticians seem to have a lot more than individuals doing their nails themselves. You should be soaking the nails in warm water for a few minutes, but nothing longer than that. If you soak for too long, it only makes your fingers look pruney and makes the nails become brittle. You don’t want to weaken the skin, either. Furthermore, you should not be using products in that water unless they are fully natural.

3. Don’t use quick-dry polishes: A quick-dry topcoat is often used at most salons so that you can go back to working on whatever you were working on. The problem is that while the topcoat may dry, the undercoat still needs time, and those dreaded smudges become a major problem. A smudge or a dent in a fresh manicure after you have just left the salon angers even the best of us.

4. Don’t make too many color coats: Two coats of the color lacquer are more than enough to get the look you want. Any more than that, and you’ll be looking at too thick, gloppy, dented, chipped, smudges or just simply gross looking nails. You want them to look perfect, and if the color just isn’t the right consistency, we suggest changing the lacquer and not just adding coat after coat like a teenager trying to get things right.

5. Don’t forget to use the tools: Some nail artists think that using their hands instead of a tool to get the job done will be more efficient, while in reality it just ends up causing problems with sanitation. You shouldn’t even do so on yourself, instead you should use a sanitized tool to keep things clean and polished.

