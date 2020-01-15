The Rise of Rhinoplasty – What to Consider When Thinking About a Nose Job

Are you someone who is looking to get a nose job? Nose jobs, clinically referred to as rhinoplasty, are a popular cosmetic procedure that has gained an increase in patients in the last ten years. Whilst some people undergo rhinoplasty for health reasons, most individuals do so for aesthetic reasons. Deciding to undergo a nose job is a big decision and one that shouldn’t be made on a whim. In today’s article, we have a look at what you should consider when thinking about a nose job, so read on to find out more.



Have You Considered Alternative Options?

Undergoing surgery of any kind is a very intense experience to go through. This is why it is important that you consider all other options before jumping the gun. There are a number of ways to enhance your appearance without rhinoplasty, including makeup, change of hairstyle or less invasive procedures such as dermal fillers. Considering alternatives before making the final decision to undergo rhinoplasty is important as surgery will ultimately lead to permanent results in the long run.

Consider Your Surgeon’s Past Work

Whenever making the decision to go under the knife, it is incredibly important that you ask to look through your surgeon’s past work. Analysing your surgeon’s previous clients is an important step in deciding whether they are the right surgeon that will give you the results you are looking for. Your ideal surgeon will have broad and extensive experience in cosmetic surgery and should have a host of clients who are happy with their results. Always ensure that you consider multiple surgeons before making your final decision on who to go with.

Can You Afford Your Procedure?

Whilst you may have heard of people flying off to foreign lands to get cosmetic surgery at reduced costs, we highly recommend that you consult with a surgeon who is local to your area. Yes, this may end up in you spending more than someone who goes abroad to get their surgery done, but it also ensures that your surgeon is easily available to you at all times. Renowned and experienced surgeons come at a high price, so it is important that you are aware of the costs and are sure that you can afford it. Cheaper alternatives may seem tempting, but when it comes to your face, going with a surgeon who is well experienced and can ensure you the results you are looking for is key.

Are You Healthy Enough to Go Under The Knife?

Another factor that is often overlooked is whether an individual is healthy enough to go under the knife. If you have pre-existing conditions, the risk of any kind of surgical procedure is increased. This is why it is wise to take your own health history into consideration before making the decision to get a nose job. Always ensure that you fully disclose medical history to your surgeon so that they know what circumstances they are working with.

Are You Ready For Permanent Results?

Last but most definitely not least, it is important that before deciding to go under the knife, you are aware that nose jobs will result in a permanent change to your face. Understanding that your face will never be able to look like it originally did is key. Whilst a renowned surgeon can ensure optimal results, one should also be aware that there could be a small chance that the results aren’t in line with your vision.

We hope that this article has given you some insight into the questions you should be asking yourself before deciding to get a nose job. All the best in your cosmetic surgery endeavors!

