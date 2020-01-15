How to Incorporate Old Hollywood Glam into Your Modern Routine

Hollywood glam doesn’t seem like something you would want to include in your beauty routine regularly. However, there are some toned-down ways that you can feature the old glam style in your hair routine. Plus, who doesn’t want to look classy and on-point regularly? Watch below to see two ways to incorporate Hollywood glam into your routine.

Old Hollywood Wave Hair Tutorial

A simple and effortless way to show old Hollywood style is by putting a nice, clean wave in your hair. This look features a longer wave that drapes your face nicely, giving a hint of the past and showing that your glam game is on point. Doing this hairstyle daily is very simple. Just follow the steps in the video below:

The Old Hollywood Wave Reinvented

An even more modern approach to the Hollywood wave, our new version of the hairstyle features tight waves. The Old Hollywood wave used to be seen on the head of every starlet. This look featured tight waves that began high up on the head. For its time, it was glamorous, chic, and completely in trend. The tighter waves of those years aren’t exactly in style anymore; however, they are the foundation to many modern hairstyles such as this one.

