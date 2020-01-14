Pantone’s 2020 Color Of The Year Classic Blue Is Made for Pretty Makeup Looks

Unlike previous years, Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 is pretty basic. No fancy names, no in-between tones – it’s a classic tone, as the name suggests. However, Classic Blue is as gorgeous as its predecessors, offering multiple options to mix and match. When we heard the announcement, the first thought was – “This is the perfect eyeshadow color!” It seems that Pantone was thinking the same as for the first time ever decided to describe the color with other characteristics other than the shade itself. According to the official press release, Classic Blue has e velvety texture (like our favorite eyeshadows!) and salty, earthy smell like the ocean. Inspired by Pantone’s 2020 color, we gathered the prettiest Classic Blue makeup looks.

Photo By @chiarabullo_makeup/Instagram

If we’re going by Pantone’s description of Classic Blue, this monochromatic, velvety makeup look is the perfect representation of 2020’s leading shade.