You Can Make Knitwear Sexy Thanks to These Stars

Get your sweaters out, because, baby, it’s cold outside. Celebrities have upgraded their knitwear game by flaunting the most beautiful sweaters, knitted dresses, and capes. Thanks to these popular names, there is a way to make winter attire super-sexy. If you want to look hot all season long, take a look at the daring ensembles below. You can learn a thing or two from fashion influencers Emily Ratajkowski, Priyanka Chopra, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more.



Sara Sampaio

Sara wore the prettiest sweater dress in a gorgeous orange color. The model passed on the pants and decided to leave her legs bare. She finished off the look with chic boots that go half-calf.