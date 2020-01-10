The Rhinestone Makeup Trend Will Glam You Up this Year

Attention beauty obsessives: there’s a new way to level up your glam and it doesn’t involve actual makeup products. In case you haven’t scrolled much on Instagram, bedazzling rhinestone makeup is the hottest way to spice up your glam game. After all, nothing looks more fabulous than incorporating 3D elements into your makeup looks. It seems that we have overlooked the makeup potential of rhinestones all these years. Although we used to wear gems on the cheek, back in the ’90s, the 2020 rhinestone makeup looks are on another level. Looking for ways to hop on this trend? Scroll down to see some of the prettiest bedazzled makeup looks we’ve stumbled upon along with tips on how to nail the trend.

Photo By @olgadann/Instagram

There are no rules on how to rock bejeweled eyelids. It’s all up to you and how creative you are. If you have more open eyelids, you can cover them in statement gems to add that WOW factor to any look.