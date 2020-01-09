Best Mac Products To Buy According To Makeup Artists

Although so many things are happening in the world of beauty right now, MAC’s legacy can never be undone. Timeless and classic, yet groundbreaking and bold, MAC reinvents itself with every new collection and collaboration it launches. From celebrity-signed collabs to influencer-directed lines, the brand brings fresh new drops, yet stays true to its core. Walking into a MAC store always leaves us confused about what to buy since there are so many options. To solve our dilemma we turned to makeup artists who play with MAC products for a living. In the list below you’ll find top-rated MAC products that are an absolute must in every makeup bag.

From classics that we all swear by to new finds you’d be surprised you’ve missed so far, this curated MAC list will change your makeup game. We all know MAC is the kingdom of lipsticks. No matter what formula you prefer, MAC has it in multiple colors. Its best-selling matte lipsticks won’t dry out your lips while maintaining a long-lasting, smudge-proof effect. The all-time favorite prep and prime spray is a staple in many pro kits as well as beauty junkies’ makeup bags. The list of best MAC products would’ve been endless if we haven’t contacted the pros to narrow down our choices.

Take a look at these top-rated MAC products that senior artists swear by and shop your favorites.

MAC Lipstick Matte $19.00

Get Yours Here