The Best Eyelash Serums For Longer, Stronger & Pretty Lashes

Almost everyone seems to be obsessed with long, Bambi-like lashes. As a result, ladies wear false eyelashes more often and procedures such as eyelash extensions are on the rise. While you can enhance your lashes by adding a pair of falsies or getting extensions, why not take care of your natural lashes, first? If you are not blessed with alluring, curly lashes, it’s good to know that the beauty industry has blessed us with powerful eyelash growth serums that could give you the gaze of your dreams the natural way. We investigated real customer opinions and tested multiple products on ourselves to round up the absolute best eyelash serums that actually work.

Heads up: Most eyelash serums need time to start showing results. It’s not a miracle product that will give you fuller lashes after just days of use. Leave it about at least a month before expecting to see a difference. Your lashes need between 30 to 45 days to renew. And even after this period, you might not see a drastic difference right away. However, these top-rated eyelash serums will enhance the appearance of your lashes, keeping them glossy, hydrated and fuller. They are packed with nourishing ingredients that will do wonders for your lash health.

The eyelash serums we handpicked are safe to use and will give you stronger, longer and seductively fanned-out lashes. The effect will open up your eyes and accent them. Scroll down to discover our top picks.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $65.00

