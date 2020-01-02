The Boldest Celebrity Hair Colors To Copy in 2020

Celebrities are no longer sticking to a neutral color palette. The likes of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj have multiple wigs in their collection allowing them to switch up looks in a matter of hours. Whether you’re thinking of getting a wig in a custom color or dyeing your own hair bright, we’ve rounded up the boldest celebrity hair colors in one place. From wearable pastels to loud neons, these hair colors won’t go unnoticed.

Lady Gaga’s Metallic Blue Dye Job

Photo By @ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga‘s metallic blue dye job is one of the boldest hair colors we’ve seen on celebs. The glamorous finger waves accent the gorgeous color in full force, giving it shine and dimension.