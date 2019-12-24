Easy Cream Eyeshadow Makeup Looks To Get All Glammed Up In Minutes

Powder eyeshadows are favored among regular customers. It’s 2020 and shoppers have yet to discover that cream eyeshadows are way easier to work with. For this reason, many professional makeup artists prefer to work with dimensional formulas that don’t require hours to achieve a seamless blend. All things considered, the cream eyeshadows are very underrated in the world of beauty. But we are on a mission to change their status! Scroll down to discover pretty cream eyeshadow makeup looks along with the best application tips.

Photo By @elciecosmetics/Instagram

The best part about cream eyeshadows? You can apply them with your fingers! In fact, you need zero makeup tools to achieve a full glam with creamy eyeshadows. Your body temperature will warm up the creamy formula ensuring a seamless application. For this reason, creamy eyeshadows will give you a more pigmented look if you use your hands rather than makeup brushes.