If you are tired of shaving your pits, then you may be up to trying some permanent armpit hair removal solutions. There are tons of options on the market, you just have to find one that suits your needs and budget. Just think of the freedom you will feel when you no longer have to worry about the hair growing underneath your arms. You will never have to worry about raising your arm again, or sporting a tank top on a hot day!

Underarm hair grows 50% faster than the hair on your legs. This is all the more reason to find a permanent solution for hair removal under your arms.

Here are 2 permanent armpit hair removal options that you may want to consider.

Laser Hair Removal

Removing underarm hair with a laser is simplistic. The laser will pass along energy, causing the pigment of the hair follicle to be affected. In return, this will destroy the root of the hair and deter any more hair from being produced.

Here are the most popular types of lasers that may be used for laser hair removal.

– This type of laser is highly effective for both light and dark-skinned individuals. Alexandrite – Good choice for those who have a light-to-olive skin complexion. It is the fastest of all the lasers and works best for treating large areas.

– Good choice for those who have a light-to-olive skin complexion. It is the fastest of all the lasers and works best for treating large areas. ND: YAG – This pulse laser is safe to use on all types of skin. However, it is known to be less effective on light or fine hair.

Results are not typically visible with one treatment. This is a process that will require up to 6 to 8 treatments before you see the desired results. Everyone is different so the number of sessions may vary from patient to patient.

Cost of Laser Hair Removal

The cost of laser hair removal can range between $50 to $300 per session. It will highly depend on where you are having your laser hair removal treatment done and your desired results.

MiraDry Treatment

MiraDry is traditionally used to remove sweat and odor glands in the armpit area. This is done with the use of microwave energy. During the process, hair follicles are destroyed. MiraDry differs from laser hair removal, as it does not rely on color contrast to work. This treatment option works no matter what your hair color or skin tone is. With the use of microwave energy, underarm sweat and odor glands are reduced by 82% in as little as two treatments.

Cost of MiraDry

The cost of miraDry can range between $2,500 to $3,000. This highly effective solution for the removal of underarm hair typically only requires one treatment session.

At Home Armpit Hair Removal

There are several different ways you can remove underarm hair, but not all of them offer permanent results. Here are just a few that you may consider trying if you are not willing to shell out thousands of dollars for permanent hair removal.

Depilatory Cream

This cream is designed to break down the hair just above the skin, which will then allow you to wipe it away. However, the hair is still there just below the surface of the skin and will grow back rather quickly. If you are looking for a quick fix that does not involve shaving, then depilatory cream may be your answer.

Make sure that you follow all directions, and do not leave the cream on for longer than it is suggested. This could cause redness, scabbing and peeling under your arms. Always take the product off immediately if you feel burning.

Shaving

Shaving is by far the most common way to get rid of unwanted hair underneath your arms. This method allows the hair to be cut off at the skin’s level. Before shaving, allow the steam from your shower or bath to soften up your skin and hair.

Investing in a good quality razor and shaving cream can help you get the perfect results. Cheap razors may cause nicks, cuts and razor rash. These are all things you want to avoid under your arms.

Epilator 101

Epilator works to remove hair out of the follicle, meaning you can have hairless armpits for weeks at a time. While it is not a permanent solution, it will buy you more time than shaving or depilatory cream. This electronic device is essentially a plucking machine, which uses spring coils, discs or plates to tweeze multiple hairs at a time.

Skin is less likely to become irritated when compared to waxing methods. Results are immediate and this device can be used in multiple areas, including legs, arms, face, and back. Ensure you follow all manufacturer directions to minimize redness and irritation.

