Bright & Bold Hair Colors to Try in 2020

You need a huge makeover to refresh your look? Nothing beats a bright and bold hair color that can’t go unnoticed. Sure, you could go for highlights, but a subtle hair color switch won’t give you dramatic results like an eye-popping hair hue. From blinding neon dye jobs to multicolored rainbow looks, we gathered the best bright and bold hair colors you could try RN. Scroll down for major colorful hair inspo and hit the pin button to save your favorite looks!

Two-Tone Bright Hair Color

Photo By @nikki_diamondcut/Instagram

Can’t decide between two bold hair dyes? No worries, just bring this photo at the salon and ask for a statement two-tone dye job that will get all eyes on you. You could opt for contrasting colors and achieve a show-stopping look, or pair two shades that beautifully complement each other.