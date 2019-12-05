7 Short Models Who Made It Big

It’s a universally known rule that models need to be tall – like more than 5’9″ tall. Although this height seems okay to us, the fashion industry says you need to have at least a few more inches to be able to walk runways and lead campaigns. However, girls that haven’t been blessed with the ideal height can still make it big in the fashion industry. In fact, some of the most famous supermodels of all time are actually considered short models. These gals have successful careers as models despite being on the shorter side. Feast your eyes on the short models that fashion houses couldn’t turn down.

Kate Moss

Photo By @katemosslatest/Instagram

Yes, you read that right. Kate Moss, a member of “The Big Five,” aka the biggest supermodel of the ’90s is surprisingly short compared to her colleagues. With only 5’7″, Moss managed to become an industry icon who has collaborated with every famous fashion house under the sun.