How To Look Sexy in a Suit

A woman’s power suit is such a versatile ensemble. You can rock it day and night with a bit of a creativity. Celebrities love donning suits this season. And they are doing it in the sexiest possible ways. Skin showing, plunging necklines, and sultry lingerie are just a few of the factors that you have to keep in mind if you want to look sexy in a suit. Check out these fierce outfits for inspiration.

Lais Ribeiro

How-To-Look-Sexy-In-A-Suit-lais ribeiro

Photo Credit: @laisribeiro/Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret Angel literally stopped traffic with her daring suit choice. If you want to add sultry vibes to the look, forget about wearing a top. Instead, go with the naked version. Another thing that we absolutely love about the ensemble is the mix of wide-legged pants and a skin-tight blazer.

