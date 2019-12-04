Can CBD Oil Help You Lose Weight?

CBD oil is the hottest new thing in the health market. It’s known to help ease pain, calm anxiety, help with anti-inflammatory properties, treat acne, and so much more. And it is even said that CBD may help you lose weight. How? Let’s first discuss what CBD oil is.

CBD is one of the hottest growing products on the market. Despite its popularity, it has seen a lot of controversy. According to HealthCareWeekly, “Like any cannabis-related product, there’s a lot of debate around CBD oil, but that hasn’t stopped it from burgeoning to become a $270 million market. And with the Farm Bill 2018 already in force, the best of CBD is yet to come.”

So, needless to say, CBD oil is the hottest new thing. First, it is important to understand the difference between hemp oil and CBD oil. According to Kyro, “The cannabis plant has two genera: Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica. Hemp is derived from the former and has low levels of THC but high levels of CBD…On the other hand, marijuana can come from either the sativa or indica plant… Marijuana tends to have high levels of THC and low levels of CBD. So, people seeking marijuana are interested in its psychoactive effects.” So, for all purposes here, it is important to understand that CBD oil is extracted form hemp plants that have been specifically grown to have a higher percentage of CBD than other cannabinoids. In turn, that means it has much less THC than Marijuana.

CBD oil can be found popping up in many health stores. People wanting the benefits of CBD can take it in tincture form, in gummies, in capsules, and many other creative ways. The possibilities of CBD keep growing. People have even been giving CBD to their pets, as dog CBD chews have been all the rage recently. CBD has also been popping up in beauty products, especially in bath bombs and anti-aging cream. So, naturally, it is no surprise that people have been taking CBD tinctures to help with weight loss.

Usually, to help promote weight loss, you will take the CBD oil in Tincure form. CBD tinctures are a cbd oil that is taken orally or under the tongue. According to DailyCBDMag, “CBD tinctures are a popular form of cannabidiol product in the form of an oil that contains a specified potency of CBD, as well as components to help increase the potency and absorbability of the CBD.” Tinctures make it very easy to just take a few drops and go. Plus, it’s easy to keep in your bag or purse to keep up with.

So how can CBD oil help you lose weight?

CBD may help with weight loss by reducing your appetite and speeding up your metabolism. You see, in recent studies, CBD has been seen interacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors in your brain. Those receptors play a part in your metabolism. By reacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, it is possible for the CBD to speed up your metabolism. And a faster metabolism means that you burn off calories faster, helping you to lose weight.

By reducing your appetite, as well, it keeps you from eating as much, meaning that you don’t gain as much weight.

With all of the benefits seen from CBD oil, it would be silly not to take CBD oil to help with your ailments. With weight loss being an added bonus, we encourage you to try out CBD oil and see if it is something for you to add to your diet today!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

A Guide to the Best Pre Workout Supplements to Boost your Energy