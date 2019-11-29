8 Glamorous Holiday Makeup Looks To Try This Season

It’s the merriest time of the year, everyone! The holiday season is not just about decorating your home or admiring the Christmas markets around town. For beauty junkies, the holiday season is a legit excuse to exaggerate with glitter, put on a bold red lip, dress in extra AF outfits, and embrace everything sparkly. Now that you can sport full glam looks even around your dining room table without being judged, we gathered the most fabulous holiday makeup looks to inspire your festive makeovers. Scroll down to discover looks that will level up your glam game this holiday season.

Photo By @paintedbyspencer/Instagram

This color combo gives off major holiday vibes! Everything is so extra, from the midnight blue sparkle on the eyes to the ombre red glossy lip. If you want to accent all of your best features, this makeup look will deliver.