A Complete Guide to Exploring Porto

Porto, the second most popular city of Portugal, is a reflection of the cultural diversity and rich traditions. It is just the perfect place for those looking for a dose of culture and top-notch food. The wine and dine scene here is sure to keep pulling you back for several more trips.

In order to make the best of your experience of Porto, why not go for Porto tours. You get access to the best of what Porto has to offer and take advantage of those experiences that simply cannot be had if you are on your own. Just follow the brief guide on Porto travel on this page for more tips.

Where is Porto?

Porto is the second-largest city in Portugal and also known as Oporto. It is located along the Douro River in northern Portugal and is a World Heritage Site. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe and boasts of rich and diverse history.

When to visit Porto?

As the weather in Porto is a bit colder than the rest of the country, the best time to visit the city is between March and October. The weather is sunny, and the temperatures are perfect during the majority of the days. Avoid the peak winter months when the temperatures are freezingly cold.

How to reach Porto?

Porto is well connected to important Portuguese cities and is easily reachable via road, rail, or air. You can get flights to the Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport from European and international cities. Another affordable way to reach Porto is by rail or road. There are daily bus trips between Lisbon and Porto. Northern and southern parts of Portugal are connected to Porto via railway, and Sao Bento and Campanha Train Stations are the major ones.

Getting Around Porto

Porto boasts of a well laid out and highly efficient transportation system. Visitors can buy Andante Card to get access to tram, train, and bus services. You can recharge the Card at various travel spots. Many prefer to take taxis or hire private cars.

Where to stay in Porto

When it comes to accommodations, Porto will not disappoint you. The most popular areas to stay among the tourists include names like Mo house, InPatio Guest House, Infante Sagres, Armazém Luxury Housing, and more. These guest houses and hotels are a landmark for hospitality and are centrally located. You are minutes away from the shops, restaurants, and popular landmarks.

What to do and see

Although there is plenty to do and see in Porto, there are some places that should not be missed out.

Start with the iconic symbol of Porto, Clérigos, which is a Baroque church from the 18th century. Its Baroque bell tower is the tallest in Portugal.

Livraria Lello is the oldest bookshop in the world, and one must visit the library with the famous red staircase and wooden ceilings inside.

Explore Ribeira, the most traditional neighborhood that lies next to the river. You will love its tiny streets and get familiar with the local lifestyle.

Go on a cruise that goes upriver, and the day trip cruises go all the way to the Douro wine region.

As you are in one of the finest wine regions of the world, why not learn more about winemaking and tasting. So, get ready to enjoy some famous Port wines that are sweeter and stronger than other wines.

Visit Estação de São Bento to admire some of the most beautiful Portuguese blue tile art. Some of the residential buildings are covered in those red, green, and blue tiles.

