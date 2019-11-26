Ibagari Boutique Hotel is a Diver’s Heaven

Scuba diving is an exciting experience that most people never try over the course of their lives. Many people get caught up in their daily routine and think that this type of activity isn’t for them. And when they go on a vacation and finally have the opportunity, their fear of the unknown stops them. Well, I’m here to tell you that you should absolutely give scuba diving a try, and Duna Divers at Ibagari Boutique Hotel is the perfect place for diving!

In fact, many divers refer to Ibagari and Duna Divers as one of the top diving destinations in Roatan. How could it not be when you can dive down to the second largest coral reef in the world? Second only to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the Belize Barrier Reef is a 190 mile long section of reef that spreads out along Belize, the Yucatan, and Honduras. So, there are roughly 75 dive spots of shallow reefs and shipwrecks within a 30-minute distance from Ibagari Boutique Hotel and Duna Divers (and close to 200 dive sites around the island of Roatan).

Duna Divers teaches Discover Scuba Diving (for those who want to try it out but don’t have the time to be certified), open water courses to become a certified diver, advanced diving courses, a rescue course, and a dive master course. For those who don’t like being under the water too deep, snorkeling is another great option offered.

Submerging yourself under the water is really like stepping onto a different planet. It’s meditative being in the peaceful depths while hearing your breath go in and out. And when you have a dive master that you trust, like Francheska at Duna Divers, it makes the experience perfect. So don’t be afraid to try this incredible experience.

While diving is what Ibagari Boutique Hotel is known for, that doesn’t mean that they don’t offer many other fantastic activities. The resort offers a nice sunset yoga course where you can relax and connect to your breath as the sun sets on the ocean before you. Ibagari Boutique Hotel also offers a painting class where you can dip and sip in the afternoon before the sun sets. This is a perfect experience to enhance the artistic nature of the resort.

Massages can also be called to your room, and soon you will be able to experience them at the new spa building that is being built onsite. The masseuse that I had at the resort was incredibly talented. She knew exactly how to give a relaxing massage while still working out the knots and tension that I had.

A Sunset Cruise

You can also encounter dolphins, go flyboarding, and give parasailing a try. A sunset cruise is also a great way to relax, try some champagne with a variety of delicious snacks, and watch the sun go down. If you’re looking to go on an adventure offsite, the resort will be happy to hook you up. They can give you a water taxi to and from the West Bay or the West End. There are also Mangroove Tours, Iguana Farms, Buggy Tours, Canopy Experiences, and more at your fingertips on Roatan, and the Ibagari team will be happy to provide you with the tools to have the vacation of your dreams.

Whatever you do, don’t forget to just take some time for yourself to relax by the pool or on the beach. Why not take advantage of the tropical environment and just relax? This is another great activity to do on your vacation at Ibagari Boutique Hotel.

The Relaxing Sunset View from Ibagari

No matter what activities you love, there is something for everything at Ibagari. Be sure to experience the vacation of your dreams, and definitely give diving a go! There’s no better place for it!

To book your stay at Ibagari, contact our favorite travel designer Donna Wong at AllurePlus.com or email info@allureplus.com.

