why-thailand-is-on-the-map-as-a-luxury-destination

When it comes to going on holiday, there’s one thing on everyone’s mind – relaxation.

One word we think of when we think of relaxation is luxury. But, many of us feel like we can’t afford a luxurious holiday in the likes of Dubai like the Hollywood A-List. But, luxury doesn’t have to be extremely expensive and out of reach.

With more than 30 million people visiting Thailand each year, this is a country that has luxury waiting for you around every corner. Let us tell you why.

Accommodation

First of all, not only will you find stunning accommodation in some of the most beautiful places in the world, which offers rural retreats and bustling areas, and even cruises from the likes of Jules Verne, you’ll be treated to only the highest standard around.

With many hotels being five-star, and for only around £250, you’ll be treated to luxurious meals, excellent services and the cleanliest surroundings for a fabulous price too.

The scenery

You may not think of scenery as being luxurious, but how often do you look out of a window only to be met with sheer beauty for as far as the eye can see. The answer to this is probably hardly ever.

It’s this that takes Thailand and transforms it from a regular holiday to one of sheer luxury as you look at white sand beaches, beautiful flora and fauna (25% of the total land area is natural forests) and crystal-clear waters wherever you choose to stay.

The temples

One of the best bits about Thailand is their temples. With more than 40,000 across Thailand, you’ll find more than your fair share to visit too. Some are older than others and this can be seen in the architecture, as each temple or shrine represents the era in which it was built.

However, if you’re looking to be truly wowed by what you see, try taking a trip to the iconic Grand Palace at Bangkok, or the Temple of Emerald Buddha and Wat Chedi Luang Varaihara in Chiang Mai.

The wildlife

Containing 10% of the world’s animals, you’ll marvel at what you can see in Thailand. Because of the stunning forests that cover the country, you’ll discover amazing animals you simply won’t see anywhere else, which really adds that feeling of wow and luxury to a Thai holiday.

To truly experience this, visit one of the country’s 147 national parks. From Khao Sok National park to Khao Yai National Park, each one has its own niche and will truly blow you away with everything from tigers and elephants to birds, gibbons and rare apes.

As you can see, a luxury getaway isn’t out of reach. So, if you aren’t a billionaire, and the heat of Dubai is a little out of reach, Thailand is the perfect place for you, filled with luxury and beauty around every corner.

