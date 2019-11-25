Ibagari Boutique Hotel Offers You a Tropical Paradise

We have been to many different resorts and hotels across the globe here at Fashionisers, but none have stood out to us as much as the Ibagari Boutique Hotel. It is an artistic gem and hidden paradise located on the beachfront of one of Roatan’s most exclusive areas. In fact, Ibagari Boutique Hotel is the perfect place for an extended stay. There really isn’t anything else in Roatan on the same level as this gem. In our opinion, it is the most exclusive and top-of-the line hotel in Roatan.

The hotel rooms in the Igabari are bright, spacious, clean, and artistic. Something truly unique about the rooms is their names. “Ibagari” means life in Garifuna, which is a language spoken on the Atlantic Coast of Honduras. Each room of the resort was given a different name in Garifuna. For instance, my room was “Garabali” which means wind, and another room was called “Uruwa” which means sun. The classy, elemental style of the rooms was unique and served as a perfect sanctuary for a truly relaxing getaway.

Most rooms have a table and 2 lounge-like chairs set up by a sliding door onto the balcony so guests can watch the sunrise or sunset from the comfort of air conditioning. It’s also a great spot to work. The table is a stump-shaped, wood-like construction that screams modern art, and it is gorgeous. My room had an extremely large bathtub that I filled up to steaming hot temperatures to end my days with a nice bath. The beds are very comfortable, and there is plenty of room to make you feel at home. The rooms also come with a beach bag and a laundry bag for your convenience and a mini fridge, as well.

The art carefully decorated about the hotel and in the rooms is something that stands out about the Ibagari, making it a unique destination. Take an art tour or an art class while you are on the property to learn more about the creative pieces found throughout the hotel lobby and rooms.

The advantage of staying at a boutique hotel like Ibagari is that the staff gets to know you personally. They take the time to learn your schedule and your preferences. I never saw the maids or cleaning crew during our stay at the Ibagari Boutique Hotel because they watched me leave and then went in to clean when I was gone. How perfect! At the same time, when I wouldn’t eat a part of my meal, (papaya on a fruit place- for instance), the staff would remember that I didn’t prefer it and make the meal without it the next time. It was an extremely catered experience, which is why staying at a boutique hotel is so important. And Ibagari really had that aspect down, making us feel special by catering a personalized experience to us. I have never seen any other hotel do anything like this. This aspect really makes them stand out amongst the masses.

Ibagari is now undergoing truly ambitious renovations and is set to open a new section very soon. The resort is doubling in size; however, while the place is expanding, it’s still staying a boutique hotel, keeping its small, luxury feel. So, it will soon be grander but will still cater the same custom experience. With the expansion, a library will be built on property for those who love reading while relaxing, too. And I think that is a fantastic idea.



Luna Muna, the restaurant attached to the resort, was divine. Every night a table would be reserved for each guest staying at the resort so that they would never miss out on getting a table, despite the restaurant being open to the public. The chef provided true culinary excellency. They aren’t afraid to mix and play with flavors to create truly unique dishes, and there was a large vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free menu, as well. However, the seafood really stole the show. There was a lobster and avocado salad that was to die for. But don’t worry about the noise from there! The restaurant closes at 11pm at the latest, giving you that serene peace and silence to sleep at night so you don’t hear the commotion from restaurant guests all night long.

And don’t forget to try their multitude of exciting activities offered through the Ibagari Boutique Hotel. If you’re going to try anything on the property, however, we recommend trying diving. There are 75 dive sites within 30 minutes of the resort, and you can easily do a quick “Discover Scuba Diving” session without getting certified. Or, if you have the time, you can get certified in diving while on your vacation.

Ibagari Boutique Hotel pays great attention to details, as well. While going out into the resort to relax by the beach, take time in the pool, eat, or try an activity, the Ibagari kindly provides bug spray and sunscreen to keep you protected throughout your trip.

While this all seems too good to be true, here’s another thing that makes Ibagari that much greater than any other resort: they have their own water treatment filter. And used water gets recycled into other systems, keeping the resort sustainable and Eco-friendly. Plastic is not used on the resort- only glass and recycled materials, and they work with a company that recycles, as well. So they are very sustainable. What more could we ask for from a hotel?

All in all, the Ibagari Boutique Hotel provides a genuinely grand experience. It is a place anyone will be excited to return to after having vacationed there once. It blew our already high expectations out of the water. We recommend everyone take a trip to Roatan, Honduras where they can enjoy their stay at the Ibagari Boutique Hotel.

To book your stay at Ibagari, contact our favorite travel designer Donna Wong at AllurePlus.com or email info@allureplus.com.

