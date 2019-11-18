How to Wear The Corduroy Fashion Trend

Corduroy has been around since forever. Anyway, this textured fabric has had a not-that-impressive reputation in the past. Once considered like an uncool, unstylish fabric to wear, corduroy has finally acquired a fashionable status in 2019. It’s no longer reserved for farm workers or teachers – you can now wear modern jackets, trousers, and skirts in the narrow-cord fabric and look amazing! If you have second thoughts about corduroy garments, allow us to show you all the stylish ways you can add texture to your looks with this fabric.

Photo Source: Pinterest

Corduroy skirts are in style this season allowing you to show some legs while keeping you warm. When paired with rich colors like this teal green skirt, the fabric looks even more expensive and stylish.