How to Wear the Color ‘Camel’

Camel-colored outfits are so underused in the fashion world. But they will never go out of style. Camel is such a neutral color choice that it goes with just about every skin tone and can be used for just about every occasion. Because of its neutrality, the camel color doesn’t evoke any strong emotions, yet it is is still pleasing to the eye to look at. And it is classy. These reasons among many others are why we love Camel-colored outfits here at Fashionisers. Read below to see why you should wear camel and to get camel-colored outfit inspo!

It Works for Everyone

The color ‘camel’ works on just about every skin tone. It’s beautiful on those with darker skin, and it stands out on those who are pale. It can cover the full range of skin tones, looking great on everyone. And unlike many colors, most people can get away with wearing a full camel outfit from head to toe (with a few pops of color, of course).

It Works for Every Occasion

It’s a neutral tone, so camel works in both professional and casual environments. Because it isn’t a bright or striking color, camel will not evoke strong emotions from anyone. So, it’s the perfect color to wear in a professional environment. Pants suits look fabulous in this color. At the same time, it’s a great color to wear out with friends or just lounging around the house. A camel-colored top looks great with a pair of jeans. It’s ideal for fall when colors like orange and yellow rein, as it looks perfect with those colors.

It Works with Many Color Combos

Camel-colored clothing pieces match well with other neutral tones. So, having a black and white outfit with camel accents will look great. On the contrary, having a camel outfit with black and white accents would also look good. Camel-colored pieces also look great with pops of color. Mustard, yellow, and red accents to a camel-colored look would pop perfectly.

The Ideal Looks You Can Achieve in Camel

When choosing a formal look in camel, camel-colored pants are the best way to go. You can even expand on this and add a blazer in camel, as well. Get these adorable pants here.

Camel acting as the main color in a top with accent colors added on the sleeves makes for something unbelievably cute to wear in the fall like this!

Here’s another example of camel mixed with other colors on a top that looks absolutely stunning. Get yours here!

Since comfort is the primary focus in the fashion of this decade, a cute and casual sweater in camel should be included on our list. Get this adorable one here!

