Layered haircuts are on the rise RN. After being obsessed with sharp cuts, we are ready to give our tresses some extra body and movement. These haircuts can easily adjust to your hair, no matter the texture, type, and length. You can fully customize your cut to get exactly what you need. Whether it is some sexy face-framing strands in the front or extra volume, there’s a right layered haircut for everyone. For instance, a layered hairstyle can remove the bulk from thick hair in mid-length and long styles. On the other hand, you can sport a layered cut on fine hair for a fuller effect. We’ve sourced the chicest layered haircuts for any hair type. Scroll down to get inspired.

Photo By @jarahshair/Instagram

Curtain bangs are a great way to add an extra layer to your layered haircut. This cut looks best when styled in curls, as the flipped out fringe creates a flattering, face-framing effect.