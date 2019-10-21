Top 5 Types of Necklaces Every Girl Should Know About

Necklaces can be said to have been worn by women since the birth of mankind. They are a symbol of femininity and often have significance for ceremonial and religious purposes. They have also been used to represent wealth and status. Adding necklaces to your attire can send out a message and bring more oomph to the outfit altogether. In today’s article, we’ve discussed 5 main types of necklaces all girls should know about and incorporate in their lifestyle.

1. Chokers

Chokers go way back in history to the Sumerian Empire in Mesopotamia; they have long been worn by women. Chokers are about 14 to 16 inches long and worn close to the neck. Chokers can be made from a variety of materials such as velvet, plastic, beads, latex, leather and even metals such as gold and silver. Chokers look best when worn with low neckline dresses. If you are interested in a gothic look checkout Cradle of Goth chokers.

2. Collar Necklaces

Collar necklaces are 12 to 14 inches long. This type of necklace circles your neck around the collar area as its name suggests. Collar necklaces are usually made of pearls, they can be made of other materials like beads and kundan as well. They are ideal for turtle necks, boat necks, V-necks, or off-the-shoulder outfits. Collar necklaces have their way of heightening elegance. Did you know that collar is an old word for necklace?

3. Bib Necklaces

A bib necklace basically has a broad section that covers part of the chest. Bib necklaces are a very popular trend in today’s modern world. Bib necklaces are quite versatile, and therefore they can be worn with tank tops, dresses with a V-neck or a more round neckline. You can even choose to wear them with t-shirts. Bib necklaces, similar to the choker, can be made of many different materials ranging from pearls, beads, precious metals like gold, gems, etc.

4. Opera Necklaces

Opera necklaces have a length of 26 to 36 inches. The length of this type of necklace allows you to be creative; you can wear this necklace as a single strand, or you can double it up to make it look like two strands or more. Opera necklaces provide more of a vintage look and are great for evening cocktail parties. However, you can wear them to other formal parties as well, just remember that this necklace goes to make a statement.

5. Pendant Necklaces

Pendant necklaces are simple necklaces with an article hanging from its chain. Such necklaces come in any shape or form. They can be made from any material as well. Pendants can also be attached to bracelets, and even earrings to be worn. Pendants are also be called charms or trinkets. These necklaces can be worn to more informal occasions, but they allow you to be unique as there is a minor chance that someone would carry a pendant similar to yours around there neck.

