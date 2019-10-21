9 Chic Cool-Weather Updos To Try This Winter

Updos are a fabulous hairstyle solution you can use to fight the unpredictive winter weather conditions. Whether you want your hair to stay in place no matter the rain, snow or wind, or want an updo that’s messy enough that couldn’t get messier, we got you covered. There are multiple choices in different styles to get you through the winter months in style. We’ve sourced the chicest cool-weather updos, for you to style your mane pretty every day of the winter.

Photo By @svetlana_koroteeva/Instagram

Although showcased on long hair, this updo could be achieved on every hair lenght thanks to the low ponytail position. It’s as easy to replicate as putting your hair in a low bun and then braiding the bun. The red beads are what get this winter hairstyle out of the ordinary zone.