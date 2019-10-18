The Symptoms and Treatment of Depression and Anxiety

Depression and anxiety are common mental health conditions. They can have lasting effects on overall well-being, social life, health and the ability to work. In many cases, therapy, medication or both may be necessary to treat the symptoms. An alternative treatment for these conditions is the use of CBD. The initial results of studies into the use of CBD for depression and anxiety are encouraging and many people are considering its use.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression

The symptoms of both depression and anxiety include physical, emotional and behavioral aspects. Physical symptoms may include difficulty in concentrating or sleeping, changes in weight, lack of energy and pain without any cause. Muscle tension and heart palpitations are common with anxiety.

Depressed people usually lose interest in various activities and often feel empty, pessimistic and hopeless. Thoughts about suicide or death may occur. Emotional symptoms of anxiety may include irritability, difficulty in controlling worry, and feeling panic.

Feeling anxious or depressed in certain circumstances is perfectly normal but if it is severe and ongoing, it must be addressed. When seeing a doctor for anxiety or depression, he or she will look at your medical history, examine you and ask a series of questions before giving a diagnosis. You may have to undergo tests to determine if your depression or anxiety is a result of underlying health problems, such as a hormonal imbalance.

Managing your symptoms

When managing anxiety or depression, it helps to take a holistic approach. This may involve dealing with sleeplessness, getting exercise, practicing relaxation techniques and changing your diet. Your doctor is likely to prescribe medication and may suggest going to a psychologist for therapy.

Many medications can help with anxiety and depression, such as mood stabilizers, antidepressants and anxiolytics. These prescription drugs may work well but they often have unwanted side effects and can also be misused. Just some of the side effects may be sexual dysfunction, mood swings, and sleeplessness.

If you are having problems with your prescription medication, it might be time to think about using CBD. Discuss using CBD with your doctor, particularly if you are already taking medication. The interaction between CBD and your medication may cause side effects like nausea, dizziness or diarrhea.

Why CBD may help

CBD or cannabidiol is a compound found in the cannabis plant but it doesn’t get you high like THC, another compound found in the plant. When a CBD product is made from hemp, it only contains trace elements of THC. CBD has few side effects and some people experience none at all. You’re not likely to overdose and it isn’t addictive.

CBD interacts with the receptors of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the body in a different way from THC. Findings from some research done in 2014 indicate that CBD seems to have a positive interaction with serotonin receptors in the brain.

When researchers analyzed various studies in 2015, they came to the conclusion that CBD held promise in treating various forms of anxiety – from obsessive compulsive disorder to generalized anxiety disorder.

Products and dosage

There are many different CBD products, all of which work in different ways – some more quickly than others. What you decide to use depends on a number of factors, including your own biological and physical characteristics.

Vaping CBD is one of the quickest ways to get relief from anxiety but if you’re not a smoker, you may not want to vape and the long term effects of vaping aren’t yet known.

CBD oils are becoming very popular because drops are quickly absorbed when placed under the tongue and go straight into the bloodstream. You must remember to keep them under your tongue for a while before swallowing to allow for this.

CBD edibles are also popular. They are not as fast-acting as they go through the digestive system but the effects will last longer.

There is no standard dosage for depression and anxiety, as this will vary according to your tolerance, the product you’re using and a number of other factors. It’s sensible to start with a low dosage and increase it gradually until you reach the point where you can feel the difference.

