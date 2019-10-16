Natural Ways To Whiten Your Teeth

If you don’t give your teeth the proper care and attention, then having yellowish teeth will be a common condition. Also, as you grow older, your teeth will become yellow as well. There are different strategies that you can adopt to whiten your teeth. You can purchase teeth whitening products or kits from a pharmacy and online. But there are teeth whitening home remedies that you can use for excellent tooth enamel protection.

Here, we explain some simple home remedies to naturally whiten sensitive teeth:

Baking Soda

You can use baking soda to brush your teeth. Baking soda is useful for polishing stains from teeth that are located on the surface of the teeth. Some people think that baking soda is harsh on the teeth and can grind away the enamel, but this is a complete myth. This is one of the safest and most effective ways to get rid of stains. It can also help fight off bacteria and stop the growth of tooth decay or plaque.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is another effective treatment for teeth whitening. This is a form of mild bleach that can help you whiten stains. To successfully whiten teeth with hydrogen peroxide, brush your teeth using a mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide for around 2 minutes. Perform this method twice a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is our next recommendation. This method has been used for many centuries as a natural teeth cleaning method. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid that is effective in removing bacteria. It has antibacterial properties that make it a good alternative for cleansing your mouth from bacteria.

Healthy Hygiene & Teeth Maintenance

Maintenance and oral hygiene is essential. This is just the personal care and maintenance of your teeth that will help you reduce their yellowish tint. Brush regularly to protect your enamel. This will also prevent gum decay as well as stain removal. When it comes to oral hygiene, the below-mentioned tips are recommended:

Brush at least two times a day. Brush after every meal and before going to bed. This is very important for tooth care. This will clean the gums of any bacteria.

You should choose toothpaste that includes fluoride. This ingredient helps you fight tooth decay.

Floss to remove plaque from the inner teeth and gum areas.

Conclusion

Only a few people have white teeth in their old age. The majority of older people have yellowish teeth. All in all, it is essential to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene to reduce tooth decay and bacteria.

