Celebrity Fashion Trends We’re Loving Right Now

They’re creative with their style choices, they’ve got colossal followings and they’re not afraid to take chances – you guessed it; we’re talking about your dear fashion-loving celebs. If you’re currently in a fashion rut and on the hunt for the freshest ways to spice up your daytime or nighttime looks, you’re in luck. We’ve narrowed down some of the hottest style choices spotted on the red carpets and on daily paparazzi walks. From bold color picks to elevated neutrals and the new way to do glam, here are 5 celebrity fashion trends we’re totally loving at the moment.

1. Classic Gone Modern Gems: Colored Pearls

Count on a fashionista celeb to take a classic and give it a new makeover. Case in point: the fast ascension of colored pearls and pearly statement pieces. From cluster designs (like Zendaya sports) to pieces that combine seashells with gems of the sea, the options on the market in terms of design are all tempting. But more than that, colored gems, from exotic black pearls to silver and gold hues, are currently IN. Whether you opt for peach, peacock or pink pearls, the verdict is clear: statement gems are a current favorite in celeb world.

2. Bold and Vibrant: The One-Color Look

Beige or grey from head to toe is everywhere these days, from your favorite Pinterest board to the high street. But a few bold celebs are ditching the predictable neutrals and embracing the one-hue trend from head to toe. Color commitment galore! Spotted: Gigi Hadid went for a cornflower blue hue as she rocked a full-coverage jumpsuit, matching cape and blue snakeskin pumps at Variety’s Power of Women Event back in April.

3. The New Way to Sparkle: Glammed up Fringe

Talking about bold and creative trends, this next one takes the cake in terms of shine and sparkle. Zendaya is a fan and so is Angelina Jolie, who sported it at the Japan premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Tokyo. Meet glammed up fringe, in true 1920s flapper fashion. Rows and rows of glittery fringe are definitely impactful on the red carpet – and you too can borrow the look and rock it at your next fab cocktail party.

4. Sophisticated Simplicity: Camel Tones

Meghan Markle has been stepping up her fashion game on the South African tour and we couldn’t be more in love with her latest choices. From maxis in caramel hues to blazer-inspired camel tone frocks, the duchess is all about those elevated neutral shades, paired with classic nude pumps. Minimal jewelry and simple, effortless hairdos complete her look that merges business-casual with timeless-chic.

5. Eye-Catching Accents: A Slip of Neon

Neon might be one of the hardest trends to pull off – but if you’re all in on a color challenge, there’s always a way to make it work. Following Hailey Baldwin’s style mojo, opt for accents instead of embracing the neon limes and neon pinks from head to toe. Speaking of toes, Hailey goes for neon heels quite often, usually paired with neutrals and denims. Whether you add a pop of bright neon with the help of a fanny pack, with a sleek pair of heels or with a pair of statement shoulder-length earrings, the choice is yours.

