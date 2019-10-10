Cosmetic Implant Options for Men

Each year more and more men are opting to undergo cosmetic implant surgeries in order to reach their ideal body goals. While cosmetic implants are most often associated with women, there are a number of options for the man who is looking to enhance his natural physique.

Why men opt for cosmetic implants

Even with a steady workout regimen and an overall healthy lifestyle, it can be difficult to tone and perfect certain areas of the body. Just as some women are naturally prone to being less voluptuous in some areas, some men may not be naturally inclined to getting that chiselled look no matter how hard they target work outs to those areas.

Cosmetic implants can allow men to get that toned and enhanced look, without needing to spend years at the gym.

According to experts at Form and Face plastic surgery is also often selected by men because they may have an issue that they were born with or may have symmetry problems. Cosmetic surgery can repair congenital concerns.

Pectoral and bicep implants

There are a number of reasons why a man may request pectoral and bicep implants, including congenital concerns or an injury that left the muscles torn. Some men may spend an extensive amount of time in the gym, with the hopes of building out their chest and arms, only to find that they have difficulty gaining muscle in these areas.

Smaller pectoral and bicep muscles can have a strong impact on the self-confidence of a man who otherwise feels confident in all other areas of his life.

The surgery will take about 1 to 2 hours to complete and will be performed on an outpatient basis. The size of the implants that are used will be based upon the cosmetic goals that you have spoken to your surgeon about. A compression garment will be used to help the body heal, minimise swelling and help with pain. Many men will experience swelling and bruising after the procedure, but this will subside within a few short weeks. Recovery times can vary between each person, but most find that they are ready to resume a normal activity schedule within 2 months of surgery.

Calf implants

Whether looking to achieve symmetrical calves or to achieve the toned look to your calves you’ve been working hard towards at the gym, you’ll find that calf implants can get you the results you want.

The surgery itself will take between 1 and 2 hours and is performed on an outpatient basis. The type and size of implants used will depend on the end result and cosmetic goals that you’ve discussed with your surgeon.

Patients will be discharged to recover at home once they have recovered from the anaesthesia. Recovering from surgery will require a week off from work, so that the legs may heal. There may be some bruising and swelling for the first weeks after surgery, but this should ease off after two weeks of recovery. While recovery can vary between individuals, most are ready to resume normal activities within 6 to 8 weeks of recovery time.

Chin, cheek and jaw implant options for men

Some men may feel unhappy with the reflection that stares back at them in the mirror. Whether it be due to a weak chin or cheeks that don’t look as masculine and toned as they’d hope. Implants can help to resolve these cosmetic concerns and leave men looking and feeling their most masculine. Facial implants are placed discreetly, so that there is minimal visible scarring. Healing can vary between patients but most will be fully healed within 2 weeks of surgery.

Implants can help to transform both the reflection in the mirror and the self-confidence of the individual.

