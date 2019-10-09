how-to-avoid-getting-in-a-car-accident

You can make driving a car to be fairly safe. All it takes is for you to be a little more careful. There are some certain rules that you can follow to be safer while driving, and this way, you will be able to avoid most accidents. These rules are pretty basic, like following the traffic rules, driving within the speed limit, not driving faster than you can keep control of the car, checking mirrors before changing lanes, and etc.

The problem with most drivers is that they are not focused, and are often distracted by something else that doesn’t allow them to drive properly. These people are usually busy using their phones, or they are completely engulfed in extra loud music so that they don’t hear the horns and cause accidents.

The sad reality is that most of these collisions with a distracted driver cause 9 out of 3,287 deaths each day due to fatal crashes, and this is completely avoidable.

You must be extremely careful when you notice people driving like that, and be extra alert to avoid getting into trouble because of them.

So here are some other tips that we came up with for you to follow, in order to be safe on the road, at least as safe as one can get.

Avoid dealing with aggressive drivers

Being distracted by aggressive drivers is a common mistake that almost all drivers make, and this results in accidents. The best way to deal with such drivers is to give them their space, be patient and avoid them. Don’t let them get to you. Maintain your cool and keep following the rules.

Be observant and anticipate the actions of the other drivers

Another advice that can help you in avoiding accidents is being observant. This way, you can anticipate the movements of other drivers. You can tell who changes lanes often, and whether or not they use side mirrors or indicators. This way, you can be careful at your end and be ready for what they might do, thereby hopefully avoiding an accident.

Keep your car in good condition

A common mistake that most drivers make is not keeping their car in good condition. It’s important to get your car checked regularly. For example, if the brakes are in good condition, then you will be able to apply the brakes on time. Very often, drivers get into an accident because they think they will be able to stop the car in time, but the brakes of their cars fail them.

Check mirrors before changing lanes

This one is a must. If you regularly check your mirrors, especially before overtaking you can avoid hitting other cars. Many accidents occur when drivers change their lanes without checking the mirror, and then the other drivers being distracted are too slow to be able to stop the car.

Avoid the fast lane

This basic rule can also help you in avoiding a lot of accidents. You should always try to keep in the centre or the slow lane. Most of the highway accidents occur in the fast lane and can be easily avoided.

So these were some basic tips that we had to offer to you guys so you can avoid accidents that are caused by distracted drivers. These rules will keep you out of harm’s way. Stay safe!