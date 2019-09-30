The Boldest Hair Colors to Steal from Celebs in 2019

bold celebrity hair colors

When it comes to celebrity hair colors, most think of soft balayage or other wearable dye jobs. However, celebrities have started to experiment more with their hair in the past year. It seems that all those stunning vibrant dye jobs on Instagram have convinced them to book in the salon for a major change, or simply pop a wig in a daring color. If you are sick of boring dye jobs, we are here to inspire your most dramatic hair change – go bold or envy those who dared. Whether you want to start with a softer, yet unique hue or want to go all-in with a vibrant dye job, we got you covered. Flip through this article to discover the boldest celebrity hair colors.

bold celebrity hair colors
Photo By @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, the biggest hair chameleon, never ceases to amaze with her show-stopping hair color choices. This glossy lavender dye job is the way to go if you want to WOW them all. Kylie opted for monochromatic dye job allowing this gorgeous color to shine in full force. You can achieve a more natural-looking effect if you leave the roots in your current hair color.

Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.