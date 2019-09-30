6 Amazing Reasons to Sleep for Skin Health

Everyone has heard that an adult needs to sleep 7–9 hours a day. Specialists named a night rest of such length a “beauty sleep”. And this is not just a figurative expression. The benefit of such sleep has been scientifically proven.

The Carolina Institute specialists say that it’s enough to sleep less than 7 hours two nights in a row to start looking less attractive. Researchers asked 25 students, girls, and young men, to sleep well for two nights in a row. The fulfillment of experimental conditions and the quality of sleep were recorded with special devices. Testees were then asked to reduce the amount of their sleep to 4 hours over the next two days. The photographs of participants without makeup were taken in both cases.

Next, 122 other people had to evaluate the appearance of the test subjects and answer the question about whether they would like to get to know one of them. Of course, the “got-enough-sleep versions” received higher attractiveness ratings on a scale from 1 to 10 and way more “date invitations.”

A tired person looks unhealthy. And his or her appearance can activate mechanisms in others that protect them from communicating with sick people. This is how the self-preservation instinct works.

If your sleep lasts less than 6 hours it affects your appearance. It makes you look a couple of years older.

Dr. Gayle Brewer, a professor of psychology at the University of Liverpool and a member of the British Association of Psychologists, believes that “the assessment of attractiveness is often unconscious, but our opinion of a stranger immediately worsens if they look tired or unhealthy. This study is a good reminder of the importance of sleep.”

“Sleep is the main source of youth,” confirms Michael Breus, Doctor of psychology, a sleep specialist. – “At night, your body recovers comes to its senses. If you sleep less than 6 hours, it immediately affects your appearance. You look several years older. Start sleeping at least 7-8 hours every night, and within a couple of weeks people around you will notice positive changes.” For more information about healthy sleeping, read here.

There are at least 6 reasons to have better and longer sleep.

1. LESS WRINKLES

The skin produces new collagen during sleep. “This is an important part of the recovery process,” says Patricia Wexler, a dermatologist from New York. – The more collagen your body has, the more elastic your skin is and the less likely it is that you will have wrinkles and a sagging face contour. Besides, the skin becomes dry due to lack of sleep, and this also leads to premature wrinkling.”

2. RADIANT FACE

During sleep, blood rushes to the face and the blood supply to the cells improves. All you have to do is not get enough sleep, and your complexion becomes gray and lifeless. “Those who sleep little may not even dream of a healthy, attractive blush,” Dr. Michael Breus summarizes.

3. PEPPY EYES

“Dark circles and swelling under eyes are the first symptoms of sleep deficiency,” says Doris Day, professor of dermatology at New York University Medical Center. – Start getting enough sleep, and the bags under your eyes will disappear by themselves. It is better to sleep on a high pillow. It reduces facial swelling. Speaking of dark circles, it is all more complicated. They may be genetically determined or they might signal health problems. But nevertheless, good sleep will help them lighten significantly by stimulating blood circulation.”

4. STRONG HAIR

Hair loss increased fragility, and poor growth can also be the result of the lack of sleep. Hair follicles receive the necessary substances, vitamins, and minerals from the blood. And if the blood flow worsens, what can be caused by the lack of sleep, hair becomes weak. “In addition, stress and fatigue increase the level of the cortisol hormone, which makes hair begin to fall out,” says Dr. Michael Breus.

5. HEALTHY APPEARANCE

“We tend to frown and squint more after a sleepless night,” says Dr. Doris Day. – The corners of the mouth crawl down, the eyes turn red, the complexion becomes pale or earthy. And with all this, others may look at you and think that you are sick or physically exhausted.”

This can lead to problems with self-esteem or difficulties at work. Nobody wants to entrust a responsible task to a tired employee. Not to mention inviting him or her to important business negotiations.

6. SKINCARE PRODUCTS WORK MORE EFFICIENTLY

Skin cells are restored more actively at night because they do not need to deal with protection from free radicals or UV rays, which is what they do during the day. And the active blood flow helps to extract the maximum of useful substances from the formula of the creams you use.

