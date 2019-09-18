9 Undercut Bob Ideas to Bolden Your Days

At first sight, the undercut bob is an edgy haircut favored by younger ladies. But if you give it a deeper thought, you’ll realize that the undercut bob is a beautiful representation of women’s nature. Feminine on one side, and rule-breaking on the other, this hairstyle can adapt to any mood. Whether you want a polished look or a little something to add edginess to your attire, the undercut bob is here to deliver. This bold hairstyle is perfect for ladies who are tired of familiar, play-it-safe styles. We gathered nine stunning bob undercut ideas to show you the impressive versatility of this hairstyle.

Photo Source: Pinterest

Get this undercut bob hairstyle if you want to add a dose of edge to any updo. It’s a perfect choice for ladies who wear their hair up in a pony all the time. To get a sharp, symmetric look, align your bangs with the undercut.