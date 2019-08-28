9 Oh-So-Pretty Lavender Makeup Looks to Recreate

The lavender obsession began in 2018 after Pantone announced Ultra Violet as the color of the year. Those struggling to mix, match and wear this electric color as well as bright color lovers turned to Ultra Violet‘s pastel sister – lavender. It’s possibly one of the prettiest pastel shades that everyone can pull off. Whether you want to add a contrasting color on your eyelids to bring out your warm-hued eyes or get an insta-approved bold makeup look, lavender will do it. Here are some insanely pretty lavender makeup looks to recreate that will leave everyone around you in awe.

Photo By @danimaracreative/Instagram

If you are obsessed with this pastel shade as we are, then this monochromatic look is for you! Okay, you might want to skip the lavender-hued brows (or not, and be extra AF!), but everything else is so pretty and quite wearable.