4 Cool Gadgets For Your Next Trip

When you go on holiday, it’s a time to escape from your everyday life and truly relax. When you’re packing for your time away, it’s good to think of gadgets which can help enhance your trip. Don’t worry, this list doesn’t entail a bunch of products that you need to be super tech savvy to use. They’re designed to help you make the most of your trip.

GoPro

When you go travelling, you want to capture the moment. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve constantly got your phone out and the pictures still don’t do it justice. This is where a GoPro can come into play. It’s an action camera, which you can use for both picture and video. It is designed to be durable so you don’t need to be afraid of breaking it. Bonus, it’s also waterproof you can even take it underwater with you. A GoPro gives you a chance to get some fantastic footage, and create some great shots for your trip.

Bluetooth Speaker

Picture the scene: you’re at the beach, suncream on and you’ve just got comfy on your towel. A friend asks whether anyone remembered a speaker. You’re the prepared one of the group and you get out your Bluetooth speaker. Music can make moments on holiday that much more special. A song can immediately take us back to places. A Bluetooth speaker is easy to transport, most fit in pockets. You don’t have to worry about wires. Plus you and your friends can take it turns to play music.

Power Bank

Of course, when you’re bringing a lot of tech on holiday – the battery life is going to be a concern. By packing your own portable power bank, you don’t have to worry about finding plug sockets or your devices dying while you’re out and about all day. A power bank means you can charge your devices on the go, giving you much more flexibility. Just don’t forget to charge your powerbank beforehand!

Netbook

You don’t want to take a heavy duty laptop with you while you’re away, but what if you fancy some light browsing and Netflix viewing on a screen that’s not your phone? A Netbook could do the job. You’ll want to make sure all of its parts are in working order before going, RS Components can help you there.

When you’re going away, what are some of your travel gadget essentials?

