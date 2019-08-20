The Monroe Institute Teaches You How to Have an Out-of-Body Experience

Hidden in the foothills of the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains in Faber, VA, sits The Monroe Institute, the spiritual center that might just change your life. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have an out-of-body experience or to experience different levels of consciousness? Or perhaps you want to learn how to relax into a deeper meditation, or just really get to know yourself better?

Well, you can experience all of this here. The Monroe Institute was founded by Robert Allan Monroe, a radio broadcasting executive who became famous for using audio technology to help induce different states of consciousness. He sensationalized the idea of the “out-of-body experience,” making it the term we know today. The institute states that their mission is to “advance the exploration of human consciousness and the experience of expanded states of awareness as a path to creating a life of personal freedom, meaning, insight, and happiness.”

Today, over thirty thousand people from around the world have come to the Institute to attend their programs, hoping to have out-of-body experiences themselves, as well as expand their knowledge of themselves and gain a greater understanding of the universe. The institute uses audio technology to guide guests into different states of consciousness. Monroe and his team developed “Hemi-Sync,” which is an audio technology based on the idea that audio tones can encourage the two hemispheres of brain to work together to allow one to move into different states of consciousness. You can purchase some of the activities online (and millions have); however, there will be nothing like attending the full program at the institute. It is the perfect spiritual getaway, and a great choice for an alternative vacation.

If you are curious to know what to expect in more detail, think of it as a 6-night getaway in a peaceful lodge with many guided meditative-like exercises throughout the days. There will also be lectures and coaching during your time there. The specifics, however, will vary depending upon the program.

If you are planning to attend a program, the course to start your journey into deeper self and universal exploration is Gateway Voyage.

In Gateway, the goal is to “accelerate your ability to go farther, deeper, and faster into different dimensions of your consciousness.” After completing Gateway Voyage, you can expand your knowledge by attending a number of different programs, with focuses from lucid dreaming to effortless meditation to journeying into the afterlife state.

People come to The Monroe Institute for a number of different reasons. Whether you are coping with your own demons, looking to find peace within yourself, or looking to understand more about yourself and the universe, this is definitely something unique that is worth the experience.

So, I encourage you to take an alternative vacation this year and visit The Monroe Institute.

