The 6 Biggest Plastic Surgery Trends

A trip to the plastic surgeon doesn’t necessarily mean drastic changes. Today, plastic surgery is all about subtle changes you can easily get during your lunch hour. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has grown nearly 200 percent since 2000, with no indication of slowing down. Below, we look at the trends and procedures that are rising in popularity to zap, inject, and restore our bodies.



Lip Augmentation

Lip augmentation is a cosmetic procedure that can give you fuller, plumper lips. With a growing demand for fuller lips, there is also demand for natural-looking lip enhancements. These days, an injectable dermal filler is the most commonly used method of lip augmentation. The lip filler augmentation procedure takes about fifteen to thirty minutes to complete.



Sculptra

Sculptra is an FDA-approved injectable that’s used to treat mild to severe facial wrinkles. Unlike other injectables that fill wrinkles, Sculptra Aesthetic is made from a poly-L-lactic acid that stimulates the body’s natural production of collagen over time. The treatment typically involves three injection sessions over the course of three to four months, and results can last for up to two years.



Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty aka, a nose job, is surgery on the nose to change its shape or improve its function. Rhinoplasty can change bone, cartilage, skin or all three. Talk with your surgeon about whether rhinoplasty is appropriate for you and what it can achieve. When planning rhinoplasty, your surgeon will consider your other facial features, the skin on your nose and what you would like to change. The goal of rhinoplasty, is to give the patient a natural look to the nose, as if it was never touched and a nose that balances the patient’s face perfectly.



Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat that you can’t seem to get rid of through diet and exercise. People who undergo liposuction usually have a stable body weight but would like to remove undesirable deposits of body fat in specific parts of the body – such as the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, neck, chin, upper and backs of the arms, calves, and back. Liposuction is not a weight-loss tool but a cosmetic procedure with subtle effects. Liposuction works best for people with good skin tone and elasticity, where the skin molds itself into new contours.

Botox

Botox has always been the most famous minimally invasive plastic surgery procedure. Botox is used to reduce fine lines and wrinkles by paralyzing the underlying muscles. People also use Botox to treat excessive sweating, migraines and muscular disorders. It takes 24-72 hours for botox to take effect. In very rare circumstances, it may take as long as 5 days for the full effect of botulinum toxin to be observed.



Non-surgical Fat Removal and Body Contouring Technology

Non-surgical fat removal and body contouring technology includes technology that uses heat or cooling or an injected medication to reduce fat cells. While none of these treatments are a replacement for liposuction, they provide options for patients unwilling or unable to undergo surgery. After the deep-freeze damage to the fat cells, they will eventually die and be eliminated by the body — a process which takes a little time. You’ll start to see results after a few weeks with the final effects revealed in three months.