Yellow Makeup is Instagram’s Latest Summer Trend

This spring we witnessed an unexpected eyeshadow trend that got a stamp of approval even from celebrity makeup artists – green eyeshadow. As the sun shines brighter during the hot summer months, there’s another eyeshadow trend on sight. It all started on Instagram, the place where many makeup trends are set. Makeup gurus are painting their lids yellow, inspired by the summer sun. Unlike some of those bold colors trending on Instagram, yellow is a surprisingly flattering shade that could be worn in a variety of ways. From neutral to neon, everyone can find their yellow match. All shades of yellow including butter, mustard, and lemon are welcome! Flip through these images to get some major inspo on how to pull off this sunny shade.

Photo By @kalsumas/Instagram

Now that yellow has solidified itself as a color of summer 2019, it’s time to honor this trending shade with a monochromatic look that allows it to shine in full force. To replicate this look apply a highly pigmented matte yellow eyeshadow all over your lids. For a sexier look, finish off with sharp feline flicks.