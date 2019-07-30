Shark Week Nail Art is The Trend We Never Saw Coming

The latest inspiration for summer nail art comes straight from the Discovery Channel. The insanely popular weeklong TV event Shark Week, in which you can learn everything that you ever wanted about sharks, has inspired nail artists to create the coolest nail art of this summer. The show covers topics like Shark After Dark and The Daily Bite and other intriguing documentaries about these scary and alluring predators. The annual event dates back to 1988. Each summer the shark-themed programming attracts a lot of attention. However, this summer, the Shark Week obsession is bigger than ever. Inspired by this popular annual event, nail artists on Instagram started creating the wildest nail art we’ve seen in a while: Shark Week nails. Flip through these images for some big shark mani inspo.

Photo By @veronica_nail_art/Instagram

Sharks may scare you, but the Shark Week nail art is the dopest thing that can happen to your nails this summer. If you would never to swim with sharks, you can at least wear them on your nails. Have no fear, this nail art doesn’t bite!