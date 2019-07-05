Dirty Blonde is The Trending Hair Color Lazy Girls Will Love

Going blonde in honor of the sunny weather doesn’t have to mean bleach touch-ups and non-stop toning. If you are looking for a no-fuss hair color that won’t make you pay a visit to the salon every couple of months, we have some good news for you. Say goodbye to all the blonde hair trends that required time and money to maintain and welcome the new dirty blonde hair color that got everyone obsessed. Read on to find out why dirty blonde is lazy girls’ favorite hair color.

Photo By @balay.mama/Instagram

Dirty blonde sits in between brunette and blonde, allowing you to get the best from both hair colors. Ranging from honey and caramel to darker tones, dirty blonde can be achieved with a dark base or root and lighter shades throughout the rest of your hair.