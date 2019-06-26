All The Fun Ways to Wear Colored Mascara This Summer

With the rise of the ’80s trends in fashion and beauty, brightly-hued mascaras are back in a way that feels oh-so-modern! This once underestimated beauty product is now trending all over Instagram and even among celebrities. Just a few swipes with the mascara wand will add a summer vibe to all of your looks from casual to full glam. Flip through this article to discover all the cool ways to wear colored mascara this summer.

Add a Pop Of Color to a Minimalistic Makeup Look

Photo By @colourpopcosmetics/Instagram

Spice up a minimalistic or makeup-free look with a pop of color on your lashes. This simple makeup look is perfect for sipping cocktails at the beach bar!