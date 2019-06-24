Sand Hair Is The Low Maintenance Trend Blondes Should Try This Summer

The sunny weather calls for a summery update on our entire looks from fashion to beauty. Considering our packed schedules and the unbearably hot weather, we are always looking for an effortless and on-trend way to update our looks. In the sea of neon hair colors and makeup looks, there is one trend that promises to add a dose of summer in your life without much effort. Sand hair is the perfect trend for blondes who don’t want to deal with high-maintenance dye jobs. Read on to discover everything about this easy summery trend.

Photo By @hairbyasla/Instagram

As you can probably guess, Sand hair is hair that mimics sandy shores. It’s a blend of dark bronde, sunnier and ashy shades. Blondes can get the look with a balayage, the ultra-popular coloring technique that allows the hairdresser to paint the color onto the hair in the desired way. Sand hair will get you a natural, sun-kissed look perfect for the hot summer days.