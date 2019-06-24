Belstaff Presentation at London Fashion Week: The Lowdown

In June 2019, the male version of London Fashion Week delighted fashion fans with jaw-dropping collections for spring and summer 2020.

One brand featured at the event was popular outdoor clothing company Belstaff. Here, we’ll look at what fans can expect from the Belstaff collection and the lowdown on their presentation.

Introducing the Travelogue collection

The Belstaff presentation was dubbed “Travelogue”. It’s the second Belstaff collection to be designed by Lehnhardt-Moore. The name given to the collection was inspired by people’s desire to get back to nature and travel. The brand has always created pieces for men who love to explore and travel. So, it’s fitting that its new collection comes full circle in this mostly digital era.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 09: General views at Belstaff Spring Summer 20 at London Fashion Week Men’s on June 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Belstaff)

The designer also focused on reviving key pieces from the brand from the 1950’s to the 1990’s. These included a fishing jacket dubbed “The Castmaster” and the “TrialMaster”. The Castmaster is proving to be especially popular, with its cool vest design which also comes in a very stylish long-sleeved jacket design.

The entire collection is created with a modern style, using great contrasts in design. Expect soft linens mixed with hard waxy leathers. This gives the clothing an eye-catching, unusual style. The overall look is a kind of worn in style, and it takes inspiration from both outdoor adventure and the military.

Working towards a more sustainable and conscious approach to clothing

One of the main goals Belstaff has, is to work towards a more sustainable and conscious approach to clothing. So, they have designed their Travelogue collection to be suitable for use all year round.

The brand chose the Hoxton Docks to highlight their collection at the event. This was done to show the industrial heritage of the brand. The Docks feature metal struts, warehouse proportions and exposed brickwork which made the perfect backdrop for the brand’s spring and summer 2020 collection.

Who was there?

A number of celebrities turned out to view the Belstaff presentation. They included lovable presenter Dermot O’Leary, Isaac Carew, Oliver Proudlock and Graeme Thomas King. Proudlock has attended the Belstaff presentations for years at LFWM. The brand certainly has a large celebrity following.

The Belstaff presentation was met with a lot of excitement. The pieces in the spring and summer collection 2020 are already looking like they’re going to be a big hit next year. As well as men’s wear, the brand also introduced some key pieces for women too. When it comes to high quality menswear, Belstaff are definitely a tough brand to beat. There’s no denying each of the pieces featured at the event benefit from a very manly, rugged design.